Man Group plc Makes New Investment in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Man Group plc bought a new position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000. Man Group plc owned 0.08% of Interface at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Interface in the fourth quarter worth about $2,498,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 202.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 34,408 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 23,013 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 665,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $16,206,000 after buying an additional 69,417 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interface in the fourth quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interface by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 65,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 33,264 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TILE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 10th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Interface in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

Interface Price Performance

NASDAQ TILE opened at $19.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.95. Interface, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.13 and a 52-week high of $27.34.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $297.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.11 million. Interface had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Interface’s payout ratio is presently 2.76%.

Insider Activity at Interface

In related news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $149,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 96,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,918,132.65. This trade represents a 7.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Interface Profile

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

Featured Articles

