Man Group plc Makes New Investment in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,552 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000. Man Group plc owned about 0.11% of PRA Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 15,153 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 49,623 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of PRA Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 86,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brett Lee Paschke bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.39 per share, for a total transaction of $66,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,449.84. This trade represents a 19.96% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PRA Group Stock Down 1.3%

PRAA stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average of $20.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $540.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.70. PRA Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $27.54.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $269.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.63 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PRA Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PRA Group from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

PRA Group Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans worldwide. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

