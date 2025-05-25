Man Group plc Purchases 19,263 Shares of Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT)

Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) by 77.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,263 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Allient were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Allient by 23,963.6% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 406,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,948,000 after acquiring an additional 404,505 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allient by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 345,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Allient in the fourth quarter worth about $961,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Allient by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 17,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Allient in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 61.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allient Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNT opened at $29.88 on Friday. Allient Inc. has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $32.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.91 and a 200-day moving average of $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $505.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.39.

Allient Dividend Announcement

Allient ( NASDAQ:ALNT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. Allient had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $134.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allient Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Allient’s payout ratio is presently 20.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ALNT shares. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Allient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Northland Securities set a $35.00 target price on shares of Allient in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

About Allient

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

