Man Group plc Purchases 2,891 Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 68.7% during the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 629.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ambarella during the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ambarella from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Ambarella from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Ambarella Stock Down 1.6%

NASDAQ:AMBA opened at $62.11 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 1.99. Ambarella, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.86 and a 52 week high of $85.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ambarella

In other Ambarella news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total transaction of $27,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,235,595.50. This trade represents a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total value of $87,151.68. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 981,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,996,187.84. This represents a 0.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,328 shares of company stock valued at $513,467 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ambarella Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.