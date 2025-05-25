Man Group plc Purchases 4,357 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Man Group plc increased its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 288.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in STERIS by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in STERIS by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on STE. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 16th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of STERIS from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.00.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $243.21 on Friday. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $200.98 and a 52-week high of $252.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.25 and a 200-day moving average of $220.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.13.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.15. STERIS had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.77%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

