Man Group plc Raises Position in Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP)

Man Group plc raised its stake in Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE:NLOP – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,789 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.17% of Net Lease Office Properties worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Net Lease Office Properties by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Net Lease Office Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Net Lease Office Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NLOP opened at $30.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $456.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average of $30.89. Net Lease Office Properties has a 12 month low of $22.36 and a 12 month high of $34.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Net Lease Office Properties ( NYSE:NLOP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Net Lease Office Properties had a negative return on equity of 30.16% and a negative net margin of 122.90%. The firm had revenue of $27.73 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Net Lease Office Properties will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Net Lease Office Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Net Lease Office Properties Profile

Net Lease Office Properties (NYSE: NLOP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust with a portfolio of 59 high-quality office properties, totaling approximately 8.7 million leasable square feet primarily leased to corporate tenants on a single-tenant net lease basis. The vast majority of the office properties owned by NLOP are located in the U.S., with the balance in Europe.

