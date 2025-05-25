Man Group plc Raises Stock Holdings in Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS)

Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report) by 78.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 152,275 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,154 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Unisys were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UIS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unisys by 680.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 252,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 220,404 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Unisys during the 4th quarter valued at $1,260,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Unisys by 179.6% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 277,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 178,295 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Unisys during the 4th quarter valued at $1,122,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Unisys by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,096,464 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $44,921,000 after buying an additional 157,919 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unisys alerts:

Unisys Stock Down 2.2%

UIS stock opened at $4.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.77. Unisys Co. has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $8.93. The firm has a market cap of $338.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Unisys ( NYSE:UIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.19. Unisys had a negative return on equity of 16.84% and a negative net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $432.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $441.20 million. Research analysts expect that Unisys Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

UIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Unisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Unisys from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Unisys

About Unisys

(Free Report)

Unisys Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Digital Workplace Solutions (DWS); Cloud, Applications & Infrastructure Solutions (CA&I); and Enterprise Computing Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unisys Co. (NYSE:UIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Unisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.