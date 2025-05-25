Man Group plc Sells 15,732 Shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Man Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,268 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,732 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UMBF. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $156.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on UMB Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (down previously from $130.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on UMB Financial in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on UMB Financial in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UMB Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $101.50 on Friday. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.56 and a fifty-two week high of $129.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.72.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.37. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The firm had revenue of $563.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.13%.

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

