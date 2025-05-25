Man Group plc Sells 16,046 Shares of Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,046 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned about 0.07% of OLO worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OLO. Tandem Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OLO in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in OLO in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in OLO in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in OLO in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

Get OLO alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of OLO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

OLO Stock Down 0.7%

NYSE:OLO opened at $8.74 on Friday. Olo Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.20 and a 12-month high of $9.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -87.39 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.09.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $80.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.47 million. OLO had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a positive return on equity of 0.34%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

About OLO

(Free Report)

Olo, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based, on-demand commerce platform for multi-location restaurant brands. It enables digital ordering and delivery. The company was founded by Noah H. Glass on June 1, 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OLO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OLO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.