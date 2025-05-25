Man Group plc Sells 21,972 Shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,972 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 51.3% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 246.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core & Main by 187.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core & Main during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Core & Main

In other news, CAO John Weldon Stephens sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $541,546.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,442.40. This represents a 71.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Schaller sold 21,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total value of $1,023,859.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,282.64. This represents a 57.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,045 shares of company stock worth $3,683,698 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Core & Main from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Core & Main in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Core & Main from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Core & Main from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.55.

Core & Main Price Performance

CNM opened at $53.07 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.76. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.22 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Core & Main had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Core & Main’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

