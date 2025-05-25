Man Group plc Sells 249,364 Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Free Report) by 73.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,364 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Full Truck Alliance were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,566,000. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its position in shares of Full Truck Alliance by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 117,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Full Truck Alliance alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YMM. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Full Truck Alliance to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $18.00 target price on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Full Truck Alliance from $16.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Full Truck Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Full Truck Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of Full Truck Alliance stock opened at $11.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 0.20. Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.66 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.65 and a 200 day moving average of $11.32.

Full Truck Alliance Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a $0.1444 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a boost from Full Truck Alliance’s previous annual dividend of $0.14. Full Truck Alliance’s payout ratio is presently 32.00%.

About Full Truck Alliance

(Free Report)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. The company offers freight matching services, such as freight listing and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services, such as credit solutions, insurance brokerage, software solutions, electronic toll collection, and energy services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Full Truck Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Full Truck Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.