Man Group plc Sells 3,673 Shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Man Group plc reduced its position in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Scholastic were worth $797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 10,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,656 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Scholastic alerts:

Scholastic Price Performance

NASDAQ SCHL opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.66. The company has a market cap of $480.53 million, a P/E ratio of -94.99 and a beta of 1.06. Scholastic Co. has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $38.77.

Scholastic Dividend Announcement

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $335.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.68 million. Scholastic had a negative net margin of 0.27% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Scholastic Co. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

About Scholastic

(Free Report)

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children’s books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment engages in publication and distribution of children’s print, digital, and audio books, as well as media and interactive products through its school reading events and trade channel; and operation of school-based book clubs and book fairs in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.