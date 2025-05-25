Man Group plc Sells 6,324 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Man Group plc reduced its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,324 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of POWI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Power Integrations in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 654,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,412,000 after purchasing an additional 33,741 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 180,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,591,000 after buying an additional 114,644 shares during the last quarter.

Power Integrations Stock Down 1.3%

POWI opened at $49.86 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $79.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.09 and a 200-day moving average of $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.48, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.31.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $105.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Power Integrations news, VP Clifford Walker sold 1,088 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $55,368.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 141,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,214,420.85. This represents a 0.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $98,166.81. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,397.73. This represents a 1.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,561 shares of company stock valued at $642,092. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

