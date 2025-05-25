Man Group plc Sells 6,523 Shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

Man Group plc reduced its position in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) by 29.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,523 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Essent Group were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NFC Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. NFC Investments LLC now owns 56,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,584,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 1,777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $106,744.39. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 253,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,199,031.54. This represents a 0.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $179,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,624,467. This represents a 9.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,001 shares of company stock valued at $299,591. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ESNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Essent Group from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

Essent Group Stock Down 0.4%

Essent Group stock opened at $57.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.74 and its 200 day moving average is $56.37. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $51.61 and a 52-week high of $65.34.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $317.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.18 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 58.69% and a return on equity of 13.35%. Essent Group’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.16%.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

