Man Group plc Sells 8,093 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Man Group plc lessened its position in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,093 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Terex were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 817.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Terex Trading Down 2.7%

Shares of NYSE TEX opened at $44.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.16. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $31.53 and a 52-week high of $68.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.52.

Terex Dividend Announcement

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. Terex had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Terex Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Terex news, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $219,601.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,266.25. This trade represents a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andra Rush acquired 1,325 shares of Terex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $48,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,463.68. The trade was a 6.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TEX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Terex from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group raised shares of Terex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Terex from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Terex

About Terex

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

Further Reading

