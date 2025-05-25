Man Group plc Sells 8,390 Shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Man Group plc reduced its position in shares of Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,390 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Knife River were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Knife River during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,703,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Knife River during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000. Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Knife River by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 696,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,766,000 after buying an additional 16,698 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Knife River in the fourth quarter worth $14,600,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Knife River by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KNF stock opened at $96.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Knife River Co. has a twelve month low of $66.13 and a twelve month high of $108.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.52.

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.32). Knife River had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $353.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $343.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.84) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Knife River Co. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KNF shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Knife River from $102.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Knife River in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.80.

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

