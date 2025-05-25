Man Group plc Takes $1.10 Million Position in Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000. Man Group plc owned 0.30% of Olympic Steel as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 99,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 21,403 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the 4th quarter valued at $493,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 648.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 116,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 100,650 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Olympic Steel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZEUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 1st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Olympic Steel from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Olympic Steel Stock Performance

Shares of ZEUS stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.39. Olympic Steel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.32 and a 12 month high of $54.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $492.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Olympic Steel, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Olympic Steel Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Olympic Steel’s payout ratio is currently 44.76%.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

See Also

