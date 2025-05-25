Man Group plc Takes $1.12 Million Position in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

Man Group plc acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 66,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 127.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 174,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 97,910 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 106,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 36,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 18,029 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 84.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 19,867 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 83,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 46,353 shares during the period. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jones Trading decreased their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $19.00 price target on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.25 to $18.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.97.

Alpine Income Property Trust Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSE PINE opened at $14.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $212.21 million, a P/E ratio of 106.24, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.51 and a 12-month high of $19.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.51.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Andrew C. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $33,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,259.52. This trade represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

