Man Group plc Takes $797,000 Position in Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 142,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,000. Man Group plc owned 0.32% of Hudson Technologies as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,733,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 152.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 853,252 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after buying an additional 514,645 shares during the period. Bastion Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 80,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 45,083 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Hudson Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on HDSN. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Hudson Technologies from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Hudson Technologies Stock Down 1.4%

NASDAQ:HDSN opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.98. The company has a market cap of $307.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.92. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $9.70.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $55.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.23 million. Hudson Technologies had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 12.74%. On average, analysts expect that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Hudson Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hudson Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudson Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.