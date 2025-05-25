Man Group plc Takes $829,000 Position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 20,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,631,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,562,000 after purchasing an additional 22,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,793,000 after purchasing an additional 58,981 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $7,373,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 896,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,124,000 after purchasing an additional 82,729 shares during the period. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $991,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Victoria’s Secret & Co.

In other Victoria’s Secret & Co. news, major shareholder International Pte Ltd Bbrc bought 212,500 shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $3,431,875.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 10,310,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,516,690.65. This represents a 2.10% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,503,973 shares of company stock worth $26,617,312 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.77. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $13.76 and a twelve month high of $48.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.25.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.30. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 44.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VSCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $40.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price (up from $12.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Victoria’s Secret & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.18.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Profile

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

