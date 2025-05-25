Man Group plc Trims Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 92.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 86,154 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSX opened at $113.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $91.01 and a 12 month high of $150.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.00.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.97). The firm had revenue of $31.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 1.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 109.34%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PSX. UBS Group cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Tudor Pickering lowered Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.86.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

