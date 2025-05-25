Man Group plc Trims Stock Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Man Group plc lowered its position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 66.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,638 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362,748 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,604,000 after purchasing an additional 65,783 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,262,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $380,898,000 after purchasing an additional 518,851 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,889,930 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $337,428,000 after purchasing an additional 145,960 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,502,852 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $292,233,000 after purchasing an additional 445,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Genuine Parts by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,136,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $249,426,000 after purchasing an additional 104,343 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of GPC opened at $126.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.08. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $104.01 and a fifty-two week high of $149.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52 and a beta of 0.76.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $114.00 target price (down from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPC

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.