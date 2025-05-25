Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Stock Position Decreased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 438,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,175 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.17% of Maplebear worth $18,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Maplebear by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,968,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,409,000 after buying an additional 2,300,288 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Maplebear by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,744,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,524,000 after buying an additional 635,930 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Maplebear by 11,501.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,526,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,495,000 after buying an additional 4,487,654 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Maplebear by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,081,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,650,000 after buying an additional 1,416,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,506,000. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CART. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Maplebear from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Maplebear in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Maplebear from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Maplebear from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Maplebear from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.30.

Maplebear Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CART opened at $46.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.54, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. Maplebear Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.84 and a 1-year high of $53.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.58.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). Maplebear had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $897.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 2,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $81,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,654,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,182,360. This trade represents a 0.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Morgan Fong sold 5,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $223,449.93. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 484,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,616,310.44. This trade represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,165 shares of company stock worth $1,541,785 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

About Maplebear

(Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

Featured Stories

