MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC) Shares Acquired by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 629,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,940 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $9,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MBC. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in MasterBrand by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 650,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,503,000 after acquiring an additional 31,714 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of MasterBrand by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 693,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,128,000 after buying an additional 398,303 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in MasterBrand by 307.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 130,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 98,439 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in MasterBrand by 262.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 234,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after purchasing an additional 169,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in MasterBrand in the 4th quarter valued at $2,865,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MBC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zelman & Associates reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of MasterBrand in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of MasterBrand from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Insider Activity at MasterBrand

In related news, Director Robert Crisci acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.08 per share, for a total transaction of $281,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 66,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,404.80. The trade was a 43.07% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 6,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,034.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,618.08. This trade represents a 26.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MasterBrand Stock Performance

NYSE:MBC opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MasterBrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.46.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). MasterBrand had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $660.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.95 million.

MasterBrand declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, March 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MasterBrand Company Profile

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

