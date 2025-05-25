Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Shares Sold by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,078 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Matson were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MATX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter worth about $35,016,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the 4th quarter worth about $34,897,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Matson by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 416,473 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $56,157,000 after acquiring an additional 177,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Matson by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 663,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $89,432,000 after acquiring an additional 117,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Matson by 45.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 346,589 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,734,000 after acquiring an additional 108,774 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MATX. Stephens decreased their target price on Matson from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Matson from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Matson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.33.

In other news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 7,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.73, for a total transaction of $1,075,819.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,394,118.16. This represents a 24.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.19, for a total value of $200,923.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,811.28. This trade represents a 10.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,682 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,551 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $109.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Matson, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.75 and a 52-week high of $169.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $111.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.17.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $782.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.07 million. Matson had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Matson, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of ocean transportation and logistics services. It operates through two segments, Ocean Transportation and Logistics. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Japan, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

