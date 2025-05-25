Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Metropolitan Bank were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 645,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,689,000 after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Metropolitan Bank by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 291,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,008,000 after purchasing an additional 41,449 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Metropolitan Bank by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 245,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,343,000 after purchasing an additional 30,547 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 243,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,206,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $12,109,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Down 0.2%

MCB opened at $63.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.37. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $37.10 and a 12 month high of $69.56.

Insider Activity

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.16). Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 13.55% and a return on equity of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $70.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Metropolitan Bank news, COO Dixiana M. Berrios sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,784. The trade was a 31.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Norman Scott sold 3,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total value of $199,457.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,911.22. The trade was a 20.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,657 shares of company stock valued at $1,700,473 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Hovde Group lifted their price target on shares of Metropolitan Bank from $75.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th.

Metropolitan Bank Company Profile

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

