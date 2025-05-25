Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,654 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.6% of Leelyn Smith LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. RD Lewis Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $2,532,000. Haven Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $3,649,000. Birnam Oak Advisors LP acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth $2,108,000. Finally, BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,132,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.17, for a total transaction of $2,599,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 471,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,038,664.12. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Amy Coleman sold 13,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.01, for a total transaction of $5,985,968.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,481,631. This trade represents a 23.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 131,743 shares of company stock worth $58,375,673 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Raymond James upped their price objective on Microsoft from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Microsoft from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $513.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $450.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $344.79 and a 1 year high of $468.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.35 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $402.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $413.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The software giant reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.24. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The company had revenue of $70.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.94 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.66%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Free Report)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.