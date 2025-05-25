Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stake in Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR)

Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) by 169.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 305,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,534 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.79% of Fiverr International worth $9,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,674,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,219,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,704,000 after acquiring an additional 219,957 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 594.7% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 80,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 69,129 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,204,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,213,000 after purchasing an additional 27,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Fiverr International in the 4th quarter worth about $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Stock Performance

FVRR stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 2.99. Fiverr International Ltd. has a 1 year low of $20.78 and a 1 year high of $36.11. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.79 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiverr International declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FVRR. Citizens Jmp lowered shares of Fiverr International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Fiverr International from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities lowered Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

