Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) by 235.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,546 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.14% of Precision Drilling worth $9,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 1,741.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.
Precision Drilling Stock Performance
NYSE PDS opened at $42.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Precision Drilling Co. has a 1 year low of $36.20 and a 1 year high of $79.07. The company has a market capitalization of $571.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.09.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently commented on PDS shares. Raymond James lowered Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Securities lowered Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th.
Precision Drilling Profile
Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.
