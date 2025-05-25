Millennium Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Free Report) (TSE:PD) by 235.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,546 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 1.14% of Precision Drilling worth $9,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 1,741.8% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Precision Drilling by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

NYSE PDS opened at $42.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Precision Drilling Co. has a 1 year low of $36.20 and a 1 year high of $79.07. The company has a market capitalization of $571.21 million, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Precision Drilling ( NYSE:PDS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.04). Precision Drilling had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $345.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $508.06 million. As a group, analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PDS shares. Raymond James lowered Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Securities lowered Precision Drilling from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Profile

(Free Report)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.