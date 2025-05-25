Millennium Management LLC Buys 1,061,187 Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 406.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,322,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061,187 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 2.67% of REGENXBIO worth $10,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RGNX. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in REGENXBIO by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in REGENXBIO during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RGNX stock opened at $9.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.01. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.04 and a 1-year high of $15.39. The firm has a market cap of $487.05 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 1.11.

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $89.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.35 million. REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 283.19% and a negative return on equity of 70.65%. On average, analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on REGENXBIO from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Wall Street Zen raised REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James assumed coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Leerink Partners set a $24.00 price objective on REGENXBIO in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.63.

In other news, Director Kenneth T. Mills sold 20,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.91, for a total value of $162,961.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 475,103 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,064.73. This trade represents a 4.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company’s products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

