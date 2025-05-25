Millennium Management LLC Buys 12,789 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,789 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.99% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $10,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 962,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,809,000 after acquiring an additional 344,152 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 343,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 295,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,720,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 217,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 142,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,423,000 after purchasing an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $60.41 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.06. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.47 and a twelve month high of $105.63. The company has a market cap of $710.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm had revenue of $260.91 million during the quarter.

(Free Report)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc engages in the processing and distribution of nuts and nut-related products. It offers peanuts, pecans, cashews, walnuts, almonds, and other nuts under the brands of Fisher, Orchard Valley Harvest, Squirrel Brand, and Southern Style Nuts. The company was founded by Gaspare Sanfilippo and John B.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.