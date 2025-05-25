Millennium Management LLC Buys 791,780 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE – Free Report) by 824.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 887,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 791,780 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 2.38% of Myers Industries worth $9,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,383,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,354,000 after buying an additional 96,400 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,520,000 after buying an additional 167,894 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,563,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,257,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Myers Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 842,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,299,000 after buying an additional 9,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barington Capital Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the 4th quarter worth $9,055,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Myers Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Myers Industries Price Performance

Shares of Myers Industries stock opened at $12.08 on Friday. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $17.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.16 and a 200-day moving average of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Myers Industries had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $206.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Myers Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Myers Industries’s payout ratio is currently 192.86%.

Myers Industries announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 6th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc engages in distribution of tire service supplies in Ohio. It operates through two segments, The Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment offers pallets, small parts bins, bulk shipping containers, and OEM parts, as well as storage and organization, and custom plastic products; and injection molded, rotationally molded or blow molded products, consumer fuel containers and tanks for water, fuel, and waste handling.

