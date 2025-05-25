Millennium Management LLC Cuts Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 56.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 602,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 783,100 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $10,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 208.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

SBRA opened at $17.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.88. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.87 and a 52 week high of $20.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.38.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $183.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.23 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is currently 203.39%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $200,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 64,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,289.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.50.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

