Millennium Management LLC Cuts Position in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in Varex Imaging Co. (NASDAQ:VREX – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 687,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323,396 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Varex Imaging were worth $10,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Varex Imaging by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Varex Imaging in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Varex Imaging by 149.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Varex Imaging by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Varex Imaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley raised shares of Varex Imaging to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Varex Imaging from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Varex Imaging Stock Performance

Varex Imaging stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $309.82 million, a PE ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.32. Varex Imaging Co. has a twelve month low of $6.76 and a twelve month high of $16.93.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $212.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.76 million. Varex Imaging had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a positive return on equity of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Varex Imaging Co. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kimberley E. Honeysett sold 4,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $51,329.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,265.62. This represents a 50.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sunny Sanyal sold 8,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $98,338.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,137,769.32. This trade represents a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Varex Imaging Profile

Varex Imaging Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells X-ray imaging components. The company operates through two segments, Medical and Industrial. The Medical segment designs, manufactures, sells, and services X-ray imaging components, comprising X-ray tubes, digital detectors and accessories, ionization chambers, high voltage connectors, image-processing software and workstations, 3D reconstruction software, computer-aided diagnostic software, collimators, automatic exposure control devices, generators, and heat exchangers.

Featured Articles

