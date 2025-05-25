Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,090,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897,022 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 3.79% of Accolade worth $10,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACCD. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accolade by 15,113.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 55,314 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Accolade by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 10,749 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Accolade by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 117,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 10,537 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Accolade by 182.1% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 52,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 34,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Accolade by 58.5% in the 4th quarter. Fairman Group LLC now owns 1,802,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 665,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Accolade Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACCD opened at $7.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $575.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.10. Accolade, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.08 and a 12-month high of $7.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACCD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $7.03 price objective on shares of Accolade in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler lowered Accolade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.51.

About Accolade

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based intelligent technology and multimodal support from a team of advocates and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women’s health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and primary care physicians.

Featured Stories

