Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Millennium Management LLC lowered its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 57.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 903,483 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,231,089 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $10,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 810.7% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,635,020 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345,676 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,970,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,103,645 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $24,234,000 after acquiring an additional 405,601 shares during the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Sagil Capital LLP now owns 1,658,518 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,106,000 after acquiring an additional 430,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 105.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,235,916 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,238,000 after acquiring an additional 633,793 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BVN. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:BVN opened at $14.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $18.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.42.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $299.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.77 million. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 32.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.2922 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 16th. This is an increase from Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.’s payout ratio is currently 14.81%.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, development, construction, and operation of mineral processing business. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

