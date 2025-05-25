Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 77.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 151,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 528,583 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.21% of RadNet worth $10,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in RadNet by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 667 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of RadNet by 377.0% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of RadNet by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

In other RadNet news, CEO Cornelis Wesdorp sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total value of $105,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,995 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,957.10. This represents a 3.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Norman R. Hames sold 2,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $174,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,493,340. The trade was a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,447 shares of company stock valued at $2,433,550. 5.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RadNet stock opened at $56.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.81 and a 200 day moving average of $62.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -808.60 and a beta of 1.46. RadNet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $93.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $477.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.42 million. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, research analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

RDNT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of RadNet from $88.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of RadNet from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of RadNet from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RadNet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.75.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

