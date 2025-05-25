Millennium Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Millennium Management LLC lessened its position in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 980,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,210 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 2.40% of PlayAGS worth $11,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Polymer Capital Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

PlayAGS Stock Performance

NYSE AGS opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $505.20 million, a PE ratio of 72.03 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.90. PlayAGS Inc has a 1-year low of $11.09 and a 1-year high of $12.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

PlayAGS Profile

PlayAGS ( NYSE:AGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.88. PlayAGS had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 1.89%. The firm had revenue of $102.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.49 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PlayAGS Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

