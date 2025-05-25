Millennium Management LLC Grows Position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,998 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $11,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 232.8% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 36,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after buying an additional 25,595 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $536,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,737,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,902,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GSHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.40.

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $2,412,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,290,838.41. This represents a 12.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John Terry O’connor sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.42, for a total transaction of $261,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $104,420. This represents a 71.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 413,883 shares of company stock valued at $48,268,964. 48.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $108.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.67. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12 month low of $54.80 and a 12 month high of $130.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.11, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.45.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 284.41%. The company had revenue of $75.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Goosehead Insurance’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

