Millennium Management LLC Has $10.17 Million Stock Position in Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Rumble Inc. (NASDAQ:RUM – Free Report) by 287.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 781,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 580,105 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Rumble worth $10,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in Rumble by 663.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Rumble by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 50,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 6,937 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Rumble during the fourth quarter worth $183,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Rumble during the fourth quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Rumble by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 492,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,411,000 after acquiring an additional 14,476 shares during the period. 26.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Wedbush set a $8.00 target price on shares of Rumble and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Shares of RUM stock opened at $9.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.27. Rumble Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $17.40.

Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $30.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.74 million. Rumble had a negative net margin of 152.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.75%. Rumble’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rumble Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rumble Inc operates video sharing platforms in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates rumble.com, a free-to-use video sharing and livestreaming platform where users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with creators, and access video on-demand (VOD) and live content streamed by creators.

