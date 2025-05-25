Millennium Management LLC Has $10.88 Million Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 473.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 625,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 516,023 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.36% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $10,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BXMT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 1,672.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the period. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 814.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,873 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone Mortgage Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BXMT shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.50 price target (up from $19.00) on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock opened at $18.73 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $21.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.04 and a 200-day moving average of $18.94.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -408.70%.

Insider Activity at Blackstone Mortgage Trust

In other news, Director Henry N. Nassau acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.90 per share, for a total transaction of $189,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 182,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,679.40. The trade was a 5.78% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,315 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $47,920.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,095,760.40. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,652 shares of company stock valued at $116,971. 1.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Blackstone Mortgage Trust

(Free Report)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.