Millennium Management LLC Has $11.25 Million Stock Holdings in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 562,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,889 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.59% of EverQuote worth $11,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EVER. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 13,978 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in EverQuote in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in EverQuote by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in EverQuote in the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. 91.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EverQuote alerts:

EverQuote Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $22.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $807.01 million, a PE ratio of 66.44 and a beta of 0.45. EverQuote, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $30.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.83 million. EverQuote had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 3.31%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EverQuote, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EVER. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on EverQuote from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on EverQuote from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverQuote currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

Read Our Latest Report on EVER

Insider Transactions at EverQuote

In related news, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $29,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,498,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,586,676.25. This trade represents a 0.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 2,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $58,501.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 153,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,008,203.04. The trade was a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,924 shares of company stock valued at $5,601,873 over the last ninety days. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EverQuote Company Profile

(Free Report)

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EverQuote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EverQuote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.