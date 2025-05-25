Millennium Management LLC Has $11.29 Million Stock Holdings in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 99.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,506,881 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.43% of LCI Industries worth $11,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC raised its holdings in LCI Industries by 345.6% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in LCI Industries during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of LCI Industries by 159.3% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

LCII opened at $87.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.50 and a 200 day moving average of $99.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.82. LCI Industries has a fifty-two week low of $72.31 and a fifty-two week high of $129.38.

LCI Industries ( NYSE:LCII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.04 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 6.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. LCI Industries’s payout ratio is currently 75.41%.

LCI Industries declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 13.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LCII. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. CJS Securities upgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of LCI Industries from $108.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of LCI Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies engineered components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket.

