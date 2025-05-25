Millennium Management LLC Has $11.41 Million Stock Holdings in Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 185.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 144,431 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 93,767 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $11,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Sylvamo by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,791,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,579,000 after buying an additional 66,180 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Sylvamo by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,177,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,045,000 after buying an additional 334,792 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Sylvamo by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,016,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,289,000 after buying an additional 134,066 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sylvamo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,011,000 after buying an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Sylvamo by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 507,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,139,000 after buying an additional 72,226 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Sylvamo Stock Performance

Shares of Sylvamo stock opened at $54.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.18. Sylvamo Co. has a 52 week low of $51.60 and a 52 week high of $98.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $821.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.61 million. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 7.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 8th. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sylvamo from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th.

Read Our Latest Report on SLVM

Insider Transactions at Sylvamo

In related news, CEO Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 21,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $1,384,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 131,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,591,575.16. This trade represents a 13.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About Sylvamo

(Free Report)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.