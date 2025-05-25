Millennium Management LLC Has $9.85 Million Holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Millennium Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,468 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,721 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.19% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $9,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bay Rivers Group acquired a new stake in Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 3,002 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 666,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,873,000 after acquiring an additional 49,008 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Sterling Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure by 265.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ STRL opened at $184.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.63. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.50 and a fifty-two week high of $206.07.

STRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

