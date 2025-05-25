Millennium Management LLC Has $9.91 Million Position in Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 327,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,199 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.31% of Excelerate Energy worth $9,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EE. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Excelerate Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,854,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,921,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,510,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Excelerate Energy by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 350,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after buying an additional 169,924 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EE stock opened at $28.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.39. Excelerate Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $32.99.

Excelerate Energy ( NYSE:EE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $315.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.87 million. Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 1.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Excelerate Energy, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

EE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Friday, March 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Excelerate Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

