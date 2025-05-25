Millennium Management LLC Increases Position in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERAS – Free Report) by 73.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,177,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,767,350 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.48% of Erasca worth $10,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Erasca in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Erasca in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Erasca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of Erasca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Erasca by 244.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 16,547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Erasca alerts:

Erasca Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of Erasca stock opened at $1.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $345.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.89. Erasca, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $3.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Erasca ( NASDAQ:ERAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts expect that Erasca, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ERAS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Erasca in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Erasca from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Erasca in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Guggenheim set a $3.00 target price on shares of Erasca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Erasca in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.57.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Erasca

Erasca Profile

(Free Report)

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. The company’s lead product is naporafenib which is in phase 1b trial for patients with RAS Q16X solid tumors and plans to initiate a pivotal Phase 3 trial for patients with NRASm melanoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Erasca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erasca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.