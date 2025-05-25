Millennium Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 1,679.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 190,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 179,743 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $9,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,924 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,199 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,835 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of California Resources by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on California Resources from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Citigroup raised their price target on California Resources from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on California Resources from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on California Resources from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.36.

California Resources Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSE CRC opened at $42.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. California Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $30.97 and a twelve month high of $60.41.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.14 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. California Resources’s payout ratio is 28.13%.

Insider Transactions at California Resources

In related news, Director James N. Chapman purchased 2,000 shares of California Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.42 per share, with a total value of $78,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,601.90. The trade was a 4.83% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

Featured Stories

