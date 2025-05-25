Millennium Management LLC Invests $9.63 Million in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 114,687 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,626,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,329,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,911 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 272.6% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 43,612 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,660,000 after buying an additional 31,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COLM stock opened at $63.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.73 and its 200-day moving average is $79.21. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.00. Columbia Sportswear has a twelve month low of $58.44 and a twelve month high of $92.88.

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.50 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 22nd. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.69%.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Babson sold 2,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.94, for a total value of $183,049.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 128,309 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,695.46. This represents a 2.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richelle T. Luther sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $369,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,177.88. This represents a 21.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on COLM. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $91.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

