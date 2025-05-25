Millennium Management LLC Lowers Stake in Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC)

Millennium Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U) by 26.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,731,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 630,815 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Mercer International were worth $11,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Mercer International during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Mercer International alerts:

Mercer International Trading Down 3.8%

Shares of Mercer International stock opened at $3.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.73 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.08. Mercer International Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $10.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.79, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Mercer International Dividend Announcement

Mercer International ( NASDAQ:MERC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MRI.U) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Mercer International had a negative return on equity of 5.18% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $506.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $508.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mercer International Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 26th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mercer International news, COO Carsten Merforth bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.62 per share, with a total value of $25,340.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,996.62. This trade represents a 44.73% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Wolfgang Beck bought 8,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,647.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 35,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,194.40. This represents a 33.47% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 16,791 shares of company stock valued at $60,628 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MERC. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mercer International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Mercer International from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Mercer International from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Mercer International from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mercer International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Mercer International

Mercer International Profile

(Free Report)

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) and northern bleached hardwood kraft (NBHK) pulp worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Solid Wood. It manufactures, sells, and distributes pulp, electricity, and chemicals through pulp mills.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MERC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Free Report) (TSE:MRI.U).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercer International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercer International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.